- Above is the latest "Canvas 2 Canvas" featuring Ric Flair. Next week's subjects will be The Hardys.

Kurt Angle was asked if he had any funny Eddie Guerrero stories, Kurt responded about the time the two of them fought:

"Eddie and I had a love/hate relationship. We loved each other, but fought like brothers. I remember one time we got into a fist fight. He tried to leg dive me, a move you do in Olympic Wrestling. I hipped down on him and started choking him out. Later, JBL asked Eddie 'Why would you leg dive an Olympic Gold Medalist?.' Eddie smiled and said 'Because I'm a dumb a--.' Lol."

- Nikki Bella spoke with The Progress and talked about how Brie Bella is dealing with life without the WWE:

"Brie retired from WWE because she can't be a mom and wrestle at the same time. Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she's just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her."

Nikki also said Brie's baby is due in a bout four weeks.

