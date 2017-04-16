- Above is the latest "Canvas 2 Canvas" featuring Ric Flair. Next week's subjects will be The Hardys.
"Eddie and I had a love/hate relationship. We loved each other, but fought like brothers. I remember one time we got into a fist fight. He tried to leg dive me, a move you do in Olympic Wrestling. I hipped down on him and started choking him out. Later, JBL asked Eddie 'Why would you leg dive an Olympic Gold Medalist?.' Eddie smiled and said 'Because I'm a dumb a--.' Lol."
- Nikki Bella spoke with The Progress and talked about how Brie Bella is dealing with life without the WWE:
"Brie retired from WWE because she can't be a mom and wrestle at the same time. Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she's just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her."
Nikki also said Brie's baby is due in a bout four weeks.
Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.