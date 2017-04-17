- WWE posted the latest Top 10 video featuring "Ambulance attacks." The video includes: Steve Austin going after Bret Hart, John Cena putting Ryback through the roof of an ambulance, and Braun Strowman turning one on its side.

- As noted, Finn Balor was taken off this weekend's live events due to a concussion he sustained in his match last week against Jinder Mahal. PWInsider is reporting that Balor is in Columbus, Ohio today for Raw and will need to undergo medical testing to see if he can be cleared for action.

- As noted, Mauro Ranallo got back to announcing over the weekend working a Rizin (MMA) show in Japan. A fan on Twitter commented on how he'll get into more boxing, thanks to Mauro, who then retweeted it and mentioned how he'll also be announcing "Pro wrestling" again.

You should! Join me for #BertoPorter Saturday on @ShowtimeBoxing & you best believe I'll be calling PRO WRESTLING again too.?? https://t.co/qARspI94Db — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 16, 2017

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.