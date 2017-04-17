- According to Deadline.com, The Rock's latest movie, The Fate of the Furious, has broken the biggest global opening for a film, ever. The movie brought in $532.5 million, topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens $529 million opening. Rock posted this to his fans just before the news was official on Instagram:

- Batista is scheduled to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC tonight to promote Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, which comes out May 5. Batista also bumped into MMA Fighter, Josh Barnett, at the West Coast Abu Dhabi Trials over the weekend.

Ran into my fellow dream chaser @JoshLBarnett yesterday at the West Coast Abu Dhabi Trials. Keep grinding big Josh! #DreamChasers pic.twitter.com/kjkTUtDwjh — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 16, 2017

