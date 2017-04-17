- According to Deadline.com, The Rock's latest movie, The Fate of the Furious, has broken the biggest global opening for a film, ever. The movie brought in $532.5 million, topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens $529 million opening. Rock posted this to his fans just before the news was official on Instagram:
Takin' a quick break between our Saturday sweat sets. My phone's blowing up and apparently, #FateOfTheFurious is the biggest global box office opening of all time. It's not official yet, but the moment it becomes gospel I'll let you know. If it's true, then you know gratitude is my jam and I'm SO GRATEFUL for the luv. If it's not true, then I still luv ya back, but dammit its time for me to get back to jackin' iron and carrying around my shaker cup like a little boy carrying around his blankly. #SaturdaySweat #WestCoastIronParadise #ImHearingARumor #FateOfTheFurious #BiggestOpeningOfAllTime #HobbsTheBeast??????
He just posted this today, as well:
Biggest global box office opening of all time and the most fun, get the job done, s--t talkin' character I've ever played. THANK YOU. I've learned over the years that anytime success comes along I always pause and ask the critical questions. What's the next move? What's the best move? What's the smart move that gives the people what they want? Then my mind drifts to what size off road tires I should put on my next pick up truck. You know, the important stuff. Grateful and thrilled you guys luv the movie! Now the internal dialogue and business strategy begins. #FateOfTheFurious #BiggestOpeningOfAllTime #HobbsTheBeast #StillNeedTheRightTiresForMyRaptor ??????
- Batista is scheduled to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC tonight to promote Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, which comes out May 5. Batista also bumped into MMA Fighter, Josh Barnett, at the West Coast Abu Dhabi Trials over the weekend.
Ran into my fellow dream chaser @JoshLBarnett yesterday at the West Coast Abu Dhabi Trials. Keep grinding big Josh! #DreamChasers pic.twitter.com/kjkTUtDwjh— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 16, 2017
