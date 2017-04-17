- Above is the latest Bella Brains which focused on American History. Nikki ends up besting her sister with Daniel Bryan asking the questions. Their YouTube channel surpassed 500k subscribers over the weekend and did it in just under six months.

- A new episode WWE Ride Along airs tonight after Raw on the WWE Network. The show will feature the Cruiserweights with TJ Perkins and Rich Swann riding together. In another ride along, it will be Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick.

Kurt Angle Tells Eddie Guerrero Story, Nikki Bella Says Brie Feels 'Lost' Without WWE, Ric Flair
- The Hardys have a new shirt hitting WWE Shop, it's the first since their return to the company. Currently, they are the Raw Tag Team Champions and will be facing Sheamus and Cesaro at Payback on April 30.


