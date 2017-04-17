- Above is the latest Bella Brains which focused on American History. Nikki ends up besting her sister with Daniel Bryan asking the questions. Their YouTube channel surpassed 500k subscribers over the weekend and did it in just under six months.

- The Hardys have a new shirt hitting WWE Shop, it's the first since their return to the company. Currently, they are the Raw Tag Team Champions and will be facing Sheamus and Cesaro at Payback on April 30.

The first new Hardy shirt released by @WWEShop..



REBORN BY FATE



INDULGE! https://t.co/pwosBXcLUg pic.twitter.com/oRA3DaVlYo — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 17, 2017

