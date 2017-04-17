Mauro Ranallo returned to commentating this past weekend, as he called the Rizin FF 5: Sakura MMA event in Yokohama, Japan. As seen in the video above, Mauro took a veiled shot at WWE during the event as Jazzy Gabert made her way to the cage.

"Professional wrestler - and boy does it feel good to be able to use that term again - turned mixed martial artist, the Alpha Female Jazzy Gabert!" Mauro said as Gabert approached the cage.

"Professional wrestler" is one of many banned terms that aren't allowed to be said on WWE television.

As noted, Mauro isn't expected to return to WWE after last appearing on WWE television in mid-March. Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE has initiated settlement talks with Mauro's representatives. Mauro's WWE contract expires on August 12th.

