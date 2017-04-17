- The Irish Mirror has a short interview here with Kenny Omega, who was in action at Over The Top Wrestling's Scrappermania event in Dublin, Ireland this past weekend.

"I am a Bullet Club member, and a fellow Bullet Club member from back in the day; Prince Devitt [Finn Balor], is of course very familiar with [the people of] Dublin, Ireland," Omega said. "I am very excited to take part in the history of Bullet Club, [in the hometown of] the original leader Prince Devitt. [I want to] see what this [OTT] is all about, what the fans are all about and get a taste of this rich wrestling history."

- Although Alberto El Patron made his official Impact Wrestling debut in early March, PWInsider is reporting that El Patron just officially signed with the company.

- There was an accidental Chris Benoit reference on Ellen last week, which Screen Geek picked up on. While playing a game called "Coachella Band or Pro Wrestler," where she had to pick if a given name was for a band or a pro wrestler, a photo of Chris Benoit appeared under a mask as "The Pegasus Kid." Ellen correctly guessed that "The Pegasus Kid" was the name of a pro wrestler.

Chris Benoit(Pegasus Kid) inadvertently mentioned on the Ellen Show during a comedy bit. @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/QNO6uBn0Be — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 15, 2017

@ShawnVucko and @briantheguppie contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.