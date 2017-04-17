- The Irish Mirror has a short interview here with Kenny Omega, who was in action at Over The Top Wrestling's Scrappermania event in Dublin, Ireland this past weekend.

"I am a Bullet Club member, and a fellow Bullet Club member from back in the day; Prince Devitt [Finn Balor], is of course very familiar with [the people of] Dublin, Ireland," Omega said. "I am very excited to take part in the history of Bullet Club, [in the hometown of] the original leader Prince Devitt. [I want to] see what this [OTT] is all about, what the fans are all about and get a taste of this rich wrestling history."

- Although Alberto El Patron made his official Impact Wrestling debut in early March, PWInsider is reporting that El Patron just officially signed with the company.

Paige Tweets Alberto Del Rio's Latest Triple H Rant; ADR Calls HHH A 'Pu--y' Who 'Married Well'
See Also
Paige Tweets Alberto Del Rio's Latest Triple H Rant; ADR Calls HHH A "Pu--y" Who "Married Well"

- There was an accidental Chris Benoit reference on Ellen last week, which Screen Geek picked up on. While playing a game called "Coachella Band or Pro Wrestler," where she had to pick if a given name was for a band or a pro wrestler, a photo of Chris Benoit appeared under a mask as "The Pegasus Kid." Ellen correctly guessed that "The Pegasus Kid" was the name of a pro wrestler.


@ShawnVucko and @briantheguppie contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles