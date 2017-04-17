- Kevin Owens will be signing autographs and posing for photos on Tuesday at the Cricket Wireless store at 5751 Preston Highway, in Louisville, KY from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

- Through this Tuesday at 11:59 PM PT, select in-stock t-shirts are only $15 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link

- Jeff Hardy had a little slip at last night's WWE live event in Cincinnati, as seen in the video above. While the Hardys were celebrating after their match, Hardy slipped and landed on his face:

