Source: Hannibal TV

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith was recently interviewed by Hannibal TV. Here are some of the highlights from their conversation:

"Traveled all over Japan, the UK, I just did some shows in Ireland last month, of course I'm down here, I'm in Canada, Los Angeles training. Like James Bond you know?"

His work with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW):

"I'm working with New Japan Pro Wrestling pretty much full time. There's been a little bit of a bump in the road with my partner Lance Archer, he had back surgery for a ruptured disk that he needed to get removed. It sucks but that's what we do. So I have a little bit of a break from there. I'll be in Great North Wrestling. I'm also going back to the UK in May as well. Looking forward to being back in New Japan in the Summer after Lance is okay to come back."

Working with Jeff Jarrett and World Of Sport:

"It's awesome. World Of Sport is great, I really see it taking off. As far as I know right now they have a really good TV deal lined up. I was lucky to be on the first episode, the TV pilot they just did. That came up as a last minute thing, like I said world traveler, I went from San Jose after a show to World Of Sport. That night I wrestled and then I flew all the way to Japan and then as soon as I landed I wrestled that night. World Of Sport is going to be great. There's a show my dad debuted on, 33 or so odd years ago, and just being back over to the UK the amount of impact my dad had over there with the wrestling fans is awesome. I hope to show the UK fans what I can do as a singles competitor over there and I'm looking forward to it. I worked a little bit with Jeff in the past, and working with him with this new World Of Sport is gonna be an awesome experience so I'm looking forward to it all."

Why his father or Jim Neidhart aren't in the Hall Of Fame yet:

"Well why he's not in there already is kind of baffling, but that's the way it is. Maybe it's the right time, right opportunity. Why Jim Neidhart isn't in there already is also a real head-scratcher. I don't know. Certainly Jim is looking like he's in good shape. It'd be great to see him inducted next year, why a lot of people aren't I'm not sure. Someone like Owen Hart I understand because Martha is really against that. I don't see that changing unfortunately. It's just a timing thing I think. Jim can say whatever he wants, he's The Anvil."

