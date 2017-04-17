- WWE posted the video above of Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher on an episode of Ride Along that premieres tonight on the WWE Network. Kendrick revealed that he was once denied entry into WWE headquarters because they thought he was a fan. Kendrick found a WWE magazine that was sitting on a desk and showed a picture of himself in the magazine to prove that he worked there and he was let in.

- Today would have been the 62nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Former WWE star Kevin "Nailz" Wacholz turns 57 years old today.

- As noted, Jeff Hardy faceplanted while celebrating at last night's WWE live event in Cincinnati. Matt Hardy commented on his brother's slip, writing on Twitter:

I can't take the NEFARIOUS Nero anywhere..



This appears to be @ShawnMichaels-like MONKEYSHINE.. https://t.co/uTCznSDbCK — I WILL NOT DIE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 17, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.