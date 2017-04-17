- WWE posted the video above of Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher on an episode of Ride Along that premieres tonight on the WWE Network. Kendrick revealed that he was once denied entry into WWE headquarters because they thought he was a fan. Kendrick found a WWE magazine that was sitting on a desk and showed a picture of himself in the magazine to prove that he worked there and he was let in.
- As noted, Jeff Hardy faceplanted while celebrating at last night's WWE live event in Cincinnati. Matt Hardy commented on his brother's slip, writing on Twitter:
I can't take the NEFARIOUS Nero anywhere..— I WILL NOT DIE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 17, 2017
This appears to be @ShawnMichaels-like MONKEYSHINE.. https://t.co/uTCznSDbCK
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.