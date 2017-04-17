- In the video above, Alexa Bliss talked about being excited to be in her hometown of Columbus for tonight's WWE RAW. Bliss also warned the women on the RAW brand, saying that they "need to know to not mess with the five feet of fury Alexa Bliss," and that she's "here to take over the women's division."

- As noted, Matt's Twitter description has been switching from "#BROKEN" to "#Version1". For a while last night his Twitter description was changed to "Mattitude," but it has since been changed back to #BROKEN.

- Below is a live stream of former WWE star AJ Lee on teamcoco's Twitch channel playing The Witcher 3.

Watch live video from teamcoco on twitch.tv

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.