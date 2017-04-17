- Braun Strowman will be kicking off tonight's RAW following his violent prolonged attack on Roman Reigns last week.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
- Braun Strowman will be kicking off tonight's RAW following his violent prolonged attack on Roman Reigns last week.
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
Booker T - Goldust Video From Backstage At RAW, Aiden English Teases A New Project, WWE Stock Up
Seth Rollins' Match Added To WWE Payback
Roman Reigns Wrestling Tonight?, Reigns Puts Braun Strowman Through A Table Again (Video)
WWE RAW Superstar Suffers Broken Jaw
Who Is Opening Tonight's RAW?, Emma And Renee Young With Former WWE Star At Beach Club (Photos)
Bret Hart On Undertaker "Straightening Out Shawn Michaels," Taker's Last Match Against Roman Reigns
Matt Hardy Brings Back "Mattitude," Alexa Bliss On Being In Her Hometown For Tonight's RAW, AJ Lee
Mauro Ranallo - WWE Settlement Update, Odds Of WWE Firing JBL
Former WWE Announcer On JBL Being Difficult To Work With, JBL - Mauro Ranallo Situation, NXT - WWE
Kurt Angle On Roman Reigns Being Pushed Too Fast, Current WWE Stars, Debuting As A Heel
CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee (Video), Kevin Owens Goes On Honeymoon, The Rock's Movie Has Big Opening
Alexa Bliss On Harley Quinn Outfit, Future Goals On WWE RAW, Women In WrestleMania Main Event
Finn Balor Injury Update, Mauro Ranallo Tweets About Pro Wrestling, Top 10 Ambulance Attacks (Video)
Finn Balor WWE Injury Note, WWE Returning To City After Nine Years, Shinsuke Nakamura's Farewell
Former WWE Star On Fox News Show, Best WWE Instagram Photos Of The Week, Fury (Video)