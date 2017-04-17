Dash Wilder of The Revival reportedly broke his jaw at the WWE NXT live event in Spartanburg, SC on Friday night, according to WWE.com. Dash was teaming with partner Scott Dawson against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"On Friday night, following an in-ring injury to the right side of his jaw, we sent [Wilder] to the ER for a cat scan," NXT medical personnel Dr. Jeff Westerfield told WWE.com. "The test came back showing a jaw fracture. As a result, he will be getting his jaw wired [Friday at 9 a.m.] and we are looking forward to him being back on the main roster in about eight weeks."

