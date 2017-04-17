- Updated advertising for tonight's RAW at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio has Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins battling Samoa Joe in a double main event. The card is subject to change and WWE often will change the dark match main events or drop them altogether.

- As noted, Reigns worked this past weekend's RAW live events. While he didn't wrestle, he did brawl with Strowman each night which ended with Reigns putting Strowman through a table. Below is video of Reigns spearing Strowman through a table at last night's RAW live event in Cincinnati.

After 3 nights of Table Spear on Braun, I'm sure this will happen on RAW tonight.#WWECincinnati #wwe #wrestling pic.twitter.com/SoHO6IRtCh — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 17, 2017

