- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be replacing David Otunga on RAW commentary for the next six weeks as Otunga is off filming a movie. Above is video from today's RAW with Booker talking about his return to the announce table. He's interrupted by one of his former partners - Goldust. They joke about one last ride for "BookDust" before Booker noted that he's more serious this time.

- WWE stock was up 1.73% today, closing at $21.75 per share. Today's high was $21.76 and the low was $21.45.

- It appears Aiden English is working on a new project as he tweeted the following teaser today before RAW:

What's the best spot for food/drink in your town? Whether famous and popular or a hidden treasure? A project in the works...#Artaste — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) April 17, 2017

