WWE has announced a #1 contenders Fatal 4 Way with Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax for tonight's RAW from Columbus, OH.

The winner will go on to face RAW Women's Champion Bayley at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, CA.

Below is the updated confirmed RAW line-up for tonight:

* Jax vs. Bliss vs. James vs. Banks

* Braun Strowman opens the show

* "Superstar Shakeup" fallout and more hype for Payback

