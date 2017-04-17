RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California at the SAP Center.

Below is the updated card for the RAW brand event, which features SmackDown's Randy Orton defending the WWE Title.

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

