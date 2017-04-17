- A Six-Pack Challenge with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will take place on this week's WWE SmackDown. The winner will earn a future title shot at the winner of the "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Columbus for this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil vs. Curtis Axel

* Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- New SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair, who went over to the blue brand in last week's "Superstar Shakeup" event, tweeted the following on missing tonight's RAW:

The first #Raw I have missed in almost 2 years. #BitterSweet — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 17, 2017

