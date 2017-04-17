Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Mickie James on tonight's WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Bayley.

Bliss vs. Bayley will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose.

Below is the updated card for the next RAW brand pay-per-view:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

