As noted, Finn Balor reportedly suffered a concussion during last Monday's WWE RAW match against Jinder Mahal after taking a stiff forearm to the face.
No word yet on what's next for Balor but he has not been announced for a match at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view and is not currently involved in any feuds.
.@TheCurtHawkins thinks it's NO coincidence that @WWETheBigShow went from answering his challenge to being in tonight's main event! #RAW pic.twitter.com/iaWJQ1AyPE— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 18, 2017
Who's answering @TheCurtHawkins' open challenge tonight? None other than @FinnBalor! #RAW pic.twitter.com/LrkXjc9GlD— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
Just as quickly as he answered @TheCurtHawkins' challenge... he WON it! @FinnBalor #RAW pic.twitter.com/s6lV7Hskfk— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
