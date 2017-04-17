As noted, Shelton Benjamin will be returning to action this week for the first time since undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff last fall. Benjamin was scheduled to return to WWE until the shoulder issue was found while taking the company's physical.
"Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE," Benjamin wrote. "I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent"
Benjamin will be wrestling Mike Orlando at this Friday's "World War 360" Brii Combination Wrestling event in Elmhurst, NY. It is his first match since last July.
@MFSteveHere @TheSonOfMuta @JoyOfBearding Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE. I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 16, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.