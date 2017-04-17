As noted, Shelton Benjamin will be returning to action this week for the first time since undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff last fall. Benjamin was scheduled to return to WWE until the shoulder issue was found while taking the company's physical.

Benjamin took to Twitter to clear up any confusion regarding his WWE status. He noted that he never actually signed with WWE because of his injury and he is currently a free agent.

"Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE," Benjamin wrote. "I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent"

Benjamin will be wrestling Mike Orlando at this Friday's "World War 360" Brii Combination Wrestling event in Elmhurst, NY. It is his first match since last July.

@MFSteveHere @TheSonOfMuta @JoyOfBearding Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE. I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 16, 2017

