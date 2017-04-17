- As noted, a Six-Pack Challenge with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler will take place on this week's WWE SmackDown with the winner earning a future shot at the WWE Title. Above is a promo for that match.

- Tonight's WWE RAW main event from Columbus, Ohio saw Braun Strowman and Big Show go at it until they broke the ring after Braun brought Show to the mat with a superplex. Show previously caused the ring to implode in similar angles with Brock Lesnar and Mark Henry. Below is video from tonight's angle:

The impact of two colossal Superstars leads to one INSANE ring collapse in our main event! @BraunStrowman @WWETheBigShow #RAW pic.twitter.com/bb1WvDRXGZ — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.