- As seen on this week's WWE RAW, Austin Aries was once again targeted by TJ Perkins and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries will look to get revenge on Perkins during this week's 205 Live in the main event.

In the Fallout video above, Aries says he's been outnumbered for his entire career and this is no different. Aries says Neville trying to get in his head with mind games and Perkins is not going to happen because he's been doing this too long and at too high of a level to let someone like Perkins of achieving his goal - the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Regarding the match on 205 Live, Aries says that's perfect as it will be a great day to be great but a bad day to be TJ Perkins.

- There was no dark main event after tonight's RAW in Columbus, Ohio due to the ring imploding during the Braun Strowman vs. Big Show main event. For those who missed it, we have video at this link.

- As noted, Finn Balor returned to the ring on RAW and defeated Curt Hawkins after reportedly suffering a concussion at the hands of Jinder Mahal last week. Balor tweeted the following after tonight's win over Hawkins to address concern among fans:

It was just a scratch pic.twitter.com/TiCMTSZjP3 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 18, 2017

