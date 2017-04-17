- As seen on this week's WWE RAW, Austin Aries was once again targeted by TJ Perkins and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries will look to get revenge on Perkins during this week's 205 Live in the main event.
- There was no dark main event after tonight's RAW in Columbus, Ohio due to the ring imploding during the Braun Strowman vs. Big Show main event. For those who missed it, we have video at this link.
- As noted, Finn Balor returned to the ring on RAW and defeated Curt Hawkins after reportedly suffering a concussion at the hands of Jinder Mahal last week. Balor tweeted the following after tonight's win over Hawkins to address concern among fans:
It was just a scratch pic.twitter.com/TiCMTSZjP3— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 18, 2017
