Thanks to Morry Fuller for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Bowling Green, Kentucky:
* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn
* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi retained over Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Six-Pack Challenge
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha
* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.