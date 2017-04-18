- Above is slow motion video from the Fatal 4 Way on last night's WWE RAW in Columbus, which saw hometown star Alexa Bliss defeat Nia Jax, Mickie James and Sasha Banks to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Bliss vs. Bayley will take place at the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from Bayley's hometown of San Jose.
- Jack Gallagher does a lot of talking while Brian Kendrick does the driving in this new clip from last night's WWE Ride Along episode on the WWE Network:
Well, it seems @mrbriankendrick is enjoying the conversation with @GentlemanJackG on this new episode of #WWERideAlong ONLY on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/mUhbAqWGTQ— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017
