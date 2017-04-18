- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman and Big Show do battle until the ring imploded.
- Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang was backstage for Sunday's WWE live event in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here he is with Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy:
We're both broken?? Or are we??? pic.twitter.com/z7Wze0mHNv— james yun (@akioyang) April 17, 2017
Glenn and Abraham are not dead!!! pic.twitter.com/bRtPHDXEWQ— james yun (@akioyang) April 17, 2017
10 years ago today had dark match tryout against @akioyang in Milan... the Glenn & Abraham look-a-likes. pic.twitter.com/dnUFb69Kys— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 17, 2017
