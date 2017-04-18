- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman and Big Show do battle until the ring imploded.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW Superstar will be the one to hand WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar his next defeat - Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor, Bill Goldberg, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, someone not named or "No one! The Beast Incarnate isn't losing another match." As of this writing, 28% went with Braun while 25% voted for Reigns, 16% for Balor, 6% for Joe and 5% for Goldberg. 9% believe Lesnar won't lose another match while 5% believe someone not named will be the one to defeat him next. The rest received under 5% of the vote.

- Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang was backstage for Sunday's WWE live event in Cincinnati, Ohio. Here he is with Sheamus and RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy:

We're both broken?? Or are we??? pic.twitter.com/z7Wze0mHNv — james yun (@akioyang) April 17, 2017

Glenn and Abraham are not dead!!! pic.twitter.com/bRtPHDXEWQ — james yun (@akioyang) April 17, 2017

10 years ago today had dark match tryout against @akioyang in Milan... the Glenn & Abraham look-a-likes. pic.twitter.com/dnUFb69Kys — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 17, 2017

