- Another season of The Ultimate Fighter is almost here, as the reality series returns to FOX Sports 1 Wednesday night. This edition, though, will be a bit different, as former contestants return for another shot at glory.

Among those set to compete on the season include former title contender Joe Stevenson, current UFC fighter James Krause, ex-TUF winner Eddie Gordon and Ramsey Nijem.

- We could be seeing the long-awaited rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones as soon as this July, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Appearing on a recent edition of ESPN's "SportsCenter," Okamoto confirmed with UFC president Dana White that plans are in place for Cormier to defend his light heavyweight title against Jones at UFC 214. That event takes place July 29 from Anaheim.

However, if Jones wishes to fight someone other than Cormier first after returning from a year-long suspension, the UFC will give Jimi Manuwa the title shot. Manuwa has scored back-to-back knockout wins over Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson, and has been calling out Cormier both in-person and on social media.

Dana White: If Jon Jones is ready to fight on July 29 (UFC 214 in Anaheim), we'll see the Jones vs. Cormier rematch, finally. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 18, 2017

