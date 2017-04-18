Source: F4WOnline

WWE is reportedly planning on using the "Broken" character for Matt Hardy. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is working on a deal with Impact Wrestling to use the character on television, which has yet to be finalized.

As noted, there have been legal issues with Matt Hardy using the "Broken" character with Impact Wrestling claiming ownership of the gimmick. Impact Wrestling recently added a trademark symbol (™) to videos on their YouTube channel containing references to the 'Broken' gimmick, including 'Broken Matt', 'Brother Nero' and 'Broken Brilliance'. They also sent a cease and desist letter last month to pay-per-view providers airing the ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view regarding the intellectual property of the gimmick, which resulted in the Hardys not using most of the mannerisms associated with those characters on the show.

Hardy has been using some of the mannerisms of the "Broken" character on television since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month. He has also been switching his Twitter description, using "#BROKEN", "#Version1" and "#Mattitude."

