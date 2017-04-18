Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky with the fallout from last week's "Superstar Shakeup" roster changes.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown in their official preview:

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine No. 1 contender to WWE Championship

* Kevin Owens seeks to prove he is the "Face of America"

* How will the Superstar Shake-up affect Team Blue's Women's Division?

* Will SmackDown's newest arrivals continue to impress?

