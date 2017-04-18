- Above is The Rock's latest Q&A video from his YouTube channel with comments on hanging out with Rob Gronkowski, Rock's all-time favorite song, advice on how to deal with a broken heart and more.
"An intimate look at how Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley joined forces to become the most dominant tag team in Sports Entertainment history!"
- John Cena may be taking time away from WWE SmackDown right now but he's staying busy in the gym. He tweeted the following video and wrote, "Decided 250kg wasn't a way to end. 260kg #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @WWE @WWEUniverse @Tapout"
Decided 250kg wasn't a way to end. 260kg #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @WWE @WWEUniverse @Tapout pic.twitter.com/UwKbTWqRt4— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 17, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.