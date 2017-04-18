- Above is another video from the new season of Celebs React with Chris Jericho, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Charlotte Flair and Alicia Fox reacting to mukbang shows, which are online streams of people eating large quantities of food.
- As seen in the photos below, Summer Rae was at the big Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California over the weekend. Summer has been away from WWE TV since last summer due to a knee injury.
?????? #day1 #Coachella pic.twitter.com/G1xwQQogA6— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) April 15, 2017
??????? #Coachella pic.twitter.com/UnHd8u15Rw— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) April 17, 2017
