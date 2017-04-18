- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley promotes WWE's new "Best of The 2000s" DVD that comes out on April 25th in this new video. Foley hosts the set. You can pre-order the DVD on Amazon at this link.

- The following matches are being advertised for WWE live events on the European tour that kicks off in early May:

May 3rd in Rome at Palalottomatica:

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* Alexa Bliss vs. Emma vs. Mickie James vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley

* Appearances by Austin Aries, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Goldust, R-Truth and more

May 6th at Plaza Toros Valencia in Valencia:

* AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton

* Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* American Alpha vs. The Shining Stars vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi

* Appearances by Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and more

May 13th at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands:

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

* Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* Alexa Bliss vs. Emma vs. Mickie James vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley

* Aleister Black vs. Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* Appearances by Goldust, R-Truth and more

- As seen below, WWE Shop has released new WrestleMania 33 plaques and a new "Reborn By Fate" t-shirt for RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys. Visit WWE Shop via this link and you can take $5 off orders of $30+ by using code WWEWINC5 at checkout.

