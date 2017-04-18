Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in the main event, drew 3.346 million viewers. This is down 2.4% from last week's 3.429 million viewers for the "Superstar Shakeup" episode.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.405 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.469 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.165 million viewers.

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind behind the NBA Playoff games on TNT - Indiana vs. Cleveland and Memphis vs. San Antonio. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop, the NBA games and Basketball Wives.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers

March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers

March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers

March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers

March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers

April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers

April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers

April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers

April 24th Episode:

