Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in the main event, drew 3.346 million viewers. This is down 2.4% from last week's 3.429 million viewers for the "Superstar Shakeup" episode.
RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind behind the NBA Playoff games on TNT - Indiana vs. Cleveland and Memphis vs. San Antonio. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop, the NBA games and Basketball Wives.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers
February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers
February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers
February 20th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
February 27th Episode: 3.093 million viewers
March 6th Episode: 3.216 million viewers
March 13th Episode: 3.232 million viewers
March 20th Episode: 3.048 million viewers
March 27th Episode: 3.292 million viewers
April 3rd Episode: 3.767 million viewers
April 10th Episode: 3.429 million viewers
April 17th Episode: 3.346 million viewers
April 24th Episode:
