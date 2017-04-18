- "Crazy Is My Superpower" publisher Penguin Random House posted this video of AJ Lee (AJ Mendez Brooks) talking about things that make her irrationally happy - coffee, the sound of dogs drinking water and children dropping "F bombs."
- As noted, David Otunga's WWE RAW commentary debut has been delayed because he's off filming a movie titled "Katrina," which is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Otunga stars as edgy DEA agent James "World" Lawson. He posted the following video today while training for the role and noted that he was working on his chest for the first time in over 8 months.
My character can be as big as I want him, so I'm working chest for the first time in over 8 months! #SuperSet #SheerStrong Pre-X #ManlyDCups #instagood
