- "Crazy Is My Superpower" publisher Penguin Random House posted this video of AJ Lee (AJ Mendez Brooks) talking about things that make her irrationally happy - coffee, the sound of dogs drinking water and children dropping "F bombs."

WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar who just swapped brands will be the first to win a title - Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Rusev, Lana, The Shining Stars, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, Jinder Mahal, Tamina Snuka, The Miz, Maryse, Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Heath Slater & Rhyno or Curt Hawkins. As of this writing, 33% went with Flair while 32% voted for Bliss, 9% for Sami, 8% for The New Day and 4% for Wyatt. The rest received 2% or under.

- As noted, David Otunga's WWE RAW commentary debut has been delayed because he's off filming a movie titled "Katrina," which is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Otunga stars as edgy DEA agent James "World" Lawson. He posted the following video today while training for the role and noted that he was working on his chest for the first time in over 8 months.

My character can be as big as I want him, so I'm working chest for the first time in over 8 months! #SuperSet #SheerStrong Pre-X #ManlyDCups #instagood

My character can be as big as I want him, so I'm working chest for the first time in over 8 months! #SuperSet #SheerStrong Pre-X #ManlyDCups #instagood A post shared by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.