Source: SportsKeeda.com

Maria Kanellis is set for a WWE return and her husband Mike Bennett is coming with her, according to a report on Monday by SportsKeeda.

Mike and Maria are reportedly headed to WWE's SmackDown brand. PWTorch reported today that a return to Impact Wrestling was a possibility but WWE's offer was more appealing to the couple.

