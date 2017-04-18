- Cesaro and Xavier Woods play Kings of Clash Royale in this new video from Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel.

- Following the record breaking release of "The Fate of The Furious" this past weekend, TMZ reports that The Rock and Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet and will both star in the next installment of the franchise.

The two reportedly met privately several times since their previous blow-up on the set of "Fate" and things are said to be "good" between them. They are also said to be "1000% in" for the next movie, which will be the 9th for the franchise. When announcing the 8th movie back in 2016, Diesel also announced Fast 9 for April 9th, 2019 and Fast 10 for April 2nd, 2021. Fast 10 is supposed to be the final installment.

- As noted, the WWE NXT live events held on the road this past weekend saw the farewell of new main roster Superstars Tye Dillinger, The Revival and Shinsuke Nakamura. Below are videos of Dillinger and Nakamura saying goodbye at the Concord, NC live event:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.