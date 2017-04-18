Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a graphic in memory of Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i. The former WWE Tag Team Champion passed away at the age of 47 on Monday.

- We get a video package looking at last week's "Superstar Shakeup" episode.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

Charlotte takes the mic and says The Queen arrived to SmackDown 7 days ago. 7 days and she's already lost her patience. Charlotte asks what's taking so long, did Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan go on vacation? She hopes they have had fun because they're about to feel the fury of a scorned queen. She asks why she hasn't been given a SmackDown Women's Title shot yet. Charlotte says she's only going to ask one more time... what is taking so long? The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

Naomi reminds Charlotte where she's at. She goes on and says she's been watching Charlotte for a long time. She hates to see Charlotte begging like this. Naomi is going to give Charlotte what she wants because she's never scared. Naomi lays the title down and says they're going to do this right here, right now... Naomi decks Charlotte in the face and tackles her. Charlotte goes to the floor as a referee runs down. She goes back to the apron talking trash but Naomi knocks her to the floor. The music hits and out comes the SmackDown Commissioner.

Shane gets a pop from the crowd and says we're going to see these two fight tonight. Shane says this is SmackDown and Superstars have to earn their shots, despite their resume and pedigree. Shane says if she can beat Naomi tonight, she will become the #1 contender and get a title shot next week. Shane wishes them both the best of luck. His music hits and Charlotte looks on. Charlotte goes back in the ring and unloads on Naomi. Charlotte dumps Naomi to the floor and stands tall with the title. Naomi comes back in and sends Charlotte to the floor. Naomi raises her title as her music hits.

- Still to come, a Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new #1 contender with Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Natalya is in Shane's office. She's not happy with Charlotte receiving special treatment. No one deserves a shot but her. Shane says she had one at WrestleMania 33 but if she wants a singles shot all she has to do is ask for one. They go on and in comes Carmella with James Ellsworth. She agrees about Charlotte and no one deserves to be the face of the division but her. Tamina Snuka is in next. She wants to know about her title shot. They all argue. Natalya says management has their own plans but she has one of her own. She walks off with Carmella and Tamina to explain.

Six-Pack Challenge to Crown a New #1 Contender: Dolph Ziggler vs. Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper vs. Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Sami Zayn

We go to the ring and out first comes Dolph Ziggler followed by Erick Rowan. Jinder Mahal is out next. Mojo Rawley is out next followed by Luke Harper. Sami Zayn is out last to a pop.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Sami works Harper over int he corner. Jinder takes Mojo to a corner. Rowan drops Ziggler. Jinder sends Mojo to the floor and follows. The ring empties and Harper goes at it with Ziggler. Harper gets the upperhand and covers for a 2 count. Rowan comes in and nails Harper. Harper keeps control and hits a senton for a 2 count. Sami comes in but Harper drops him for a 2 count. We go to commercial with bodies everywhere.

Back from the break and Mojo nails a superplex on Ziggler. They both roll out of the ring. Harper with a superplex to Rowan next. They also roll out. Sami brings Jinder to the mat with a sunset flip powerbomb. Jinder kicks out at 2. Ziggler and Sami trade finishers. Sami runs into a superkick. Harper eats a superkick but clotheslines Ziggler for 2 as Rowan breaks it up. Rowan slams Harper with a powerbomb. Mahal with a 2 count on Rowan. Mahal and Rowan collide with clotheslines. Rowan rolls to the floor.

Mojo comes in and sends Jinder to the floor. Sami comes in and dumps Mojo to the floor. Harper sends Sami to the floor. Harper runs the ropes and nails a big dive to Jinder. Harper runs the ropes again and nails a dive to Mojo and Sami for a pop. Ziggler dropkicks Harper off the apron. Rowan floors Ziggler in the ring for a 2 count. Rowan powerbombs Ziggler to everyone else on the outside. Rowan brings Sami back in and covers for a 2 count. Rowan sends Sami back to the floor. We go to commercial with as Harper rolls back in to Rowan.

Back from the break and Ziggler is in the ring with Mojo. Mojo drops Ziggler with shoulders and then a splash in the corner. Ziggler looks to turn it around but Mojo catches a crossbody. Mojo drives Ziggler to the mat and knocks Rowan off the apron. Mojo with more shots to Ziggler in the corner now. Mojo with the big running right hand in the corner. Jinder runs in and sends Mojo to the floor. He tries to steal the pin on Ziggler but Sami runs in and breaks it up. Sami goes at it with Jinder now. Jinder with a knee to the face. Rowan runs in and slams Jinder but Harper breaks the pin at 2. Rowan decks Harper and takes him to the top. Harper fights back. Ziggler pushes Rowan into Harper. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Rowan for a 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now.

Ziggler dropkicks Harper. Harper catches Ziggler in a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Jinder pulls Harper to the floor and sends him into the steel steps. Sami sends Jinder into the ring post as he charges in the corner. Sami runs the ropes and leaps out onto Harper. Sami goes to the apron but Rowan grabs his leg. Mojo floors Rowan on the outside. Sami hits the springboard moonsault to Mojo on the floor. Sami and Jinder go at it in the ring now. Sami with the exploder into the corner. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but two guys in white coats, The Bollywood Boyz, grab his leg. Jinder takes advantage of the distraction and drops Sami for the pin.

Winner and New #1 Contender: Jinder Mahal

- After the match, Jinder celebrates as we go to replays. Renee Young interviews Jinder in the ring after the match but the boos start up. Mahal wonders if fans boo him because he's not American, or because of his family's wealth, his higher education or the fact he speaks two languages. Mahal says Americans don't accept diversity but we will have no choice but to accept Jinder Mahal as our next WWE Champion. Jinder's music hits but out comes WWE Champion Randy Orton to interrupt. Orton supposes Jinder should be congratulated. Jinder has won the jackpot but his prize won't be the WWE Title. Fans chant RKO as Orton enters the ring now. He says the only prize Jinder has won is a RKO from yours truly. Before he puts his hands on Jinder, he has another thorn in his side - Bray Wyatt. Orton doesn't know exactly what a "House of Horrors" match is but if it's like the last house, Orton will burn it down too. The graphic flashes and Bray appears on the big screen. He wants Orton to feel his pain. Wyatt hypes the "Horrors" match and says Orton may walk in as The Viper but he promises Orton will never walk out, never. Wyatt tells Orton to run. He disappears.

- Still to come, Naomi vs. Charlotte. Also, an in-depth look at Shinsuke Nakamura. Back to commercial.

- The announcers lead us to a video package on Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Renee Young is backstage with AJ Styles. She asks who he would rather face now that he's the new #1 contender - WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens or his Payback opponent Chris Jericho. Baron Corbin walks up to interrupt. He insults Styles and they have words, apparently leading to a match later on.

- Charlotte Flair is backstage walking. She walks up on Tamina, Natalya, Carmella and Ellsworth. They just want to welcome her to SmackDown. They try to intimidate Flair as she heads to the ring.

