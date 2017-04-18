- Above is a new Total Divas video package featuring a look at sisterhood moments with The Bella Twins, Paige, Natalya and others.

- With the RAW brand off tonight, Alexa Bliss stayed in her hometown after last night's show in Columbus, Ohio and attended tonight's NHL Playoffs game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Here she is with a friend at the game:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.