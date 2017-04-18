Jinder Mahal won a Six-Pack Challenge over Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper on tonight's SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Title.

Jinder has earned a future title shot from the winner of Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton at the April 30th Payback pay-per-view. Jinder will get his shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from Chicago.

Below are a few photos and video from tonight's match, which saw The Bollywood Boyz help Jinder get the win:

"You people boo ME? You want to boo the MAHARAJA?...Is it because of my higher education?" - @JinderMahal #1Contender #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7CD7S1gG9X — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 19, 2017





Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.