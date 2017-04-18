Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE 205 Live. Tonight's episode features a match between a more smug TJ Perkins and the king of potassium, Austin Aries, as we get closer to Aries' shot at WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WWE Payback.

- Graves and Phillips welcome us to the show. They run down the card including tonight's main event of Perkins vs. Aries.

Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

Couple of lock-up combos get us started, the latter giving Nese the early advantage. Tozawa heads back in and lands a stiff forearm and sends Nese outside. Front drop kick and senton from Tozawa for a two. Tozawa looks for the diving headbutt, but gets intercepted by a big elbow from Nese. Kendrick makes his way to the ring for a closer look at the match. Nese with a stalling suplex with one arm for a solid ten seconds, and drapes Tozawa over the top rope like an old outdoor clothesline. Nese with a torture rack, but Tozawa fights out. Tozawa blocks another stalling suplex. Nese sent to the outside and Tozawa connects with the diving headbutt this time. Bicycle knee from Tozawa for a near fall. Nese not backing down. Knee to the back sends Tozawa to the ropes and Nese lays in a few shots for good measure. Nese backs off to distract the official. Kendrick sneaks in and looks for a boot to the face, but Charles Robinson catches him in the act. Tozawa rolls up Nese for the surprise win.

Winner via Pinfall: Akira Tozawa

- After the match, Nese attacks Kendrick for the losing assist. Tozawa grabs a mic and delivers lesson number three; always have eyes in the back of your head.

- Rich Swann makes his way to the ring as we take a look back at the powder shower that Alicia Fox took at the hands of the last mystery gift. Swann goes to talk about Fox, but a distraught Noam Dar quickly interrupts. Dar calls Swann a dirty rat, but out comes Foxy to settle the score. Fox calls Dar immature, and says his cologne stinks. Foxy reveals that she's been using Dar and tells him to leave. She turns to Swann and thanks him for the gifts and wants to give him what he deserves. She leans in for the kiss, but Swann leaves her hanging. He brings up that Fox left his friend Cedric Alexander and she deserved another broken relationship. Someone call Maury.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari now donning some shiny new duds and shades and arriving in a fancy car. Ali with a wrist lock, but Daivari quickly gets to the rope. Daivari shines the smudge off his boot after he gets taken down. They trade shoulder tackles and reversals. Series of roll-ups for short counts. Daivari telegraphs a body drop and gets a kick to the chest followed by a drop kick. Ali flies over the top rope for the tope con jiro. Daivari back in and catches Ali and drops him back first on the apron. Daivari with a fantastic counter of a DDT into a spine buster. Ali back up and creates some space. Running head scissors take down. Roll-through neck breaker for a near fall. Ali heads in for a corner attack but gets a boot instead. Ali heads up top to meet Daivari, gets sent down but lands on his feet. Daivari for the frog splash, but Ali hits a drop kick to ground him. Ali sets up for the 450, but Senator Drew Gulak comes out with a loudspeaker and sign that says "no fly zone." The phrase of "I'm not lying, no high flying" of Gulak aid Daivari as he hits his hammerlock hay maker for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Ariya Daivari

- Dasha catches up with Gulak backstage. He says he sees a bright future for 205 Live, but Ali's high flying tactics are not a part of that future.

TJ Perkins vs. Austin Aries

Perkins spits in his hand before offering it for the pre-match handshake, which Aries promptly slaps the opposite direction. Aries patiently waits for perkins Indian style in the ring and pops up and sends Perkins scurrying. Perkins able to trip up Aries into the corner. Neck submission applied by Perkins that Aries pops out of and delivers a drop kick. A dab from Perkins while locking in another submission, but Aries scoots out once again. They trade offense series until Aries able to stun Perkins to the outside. Suicide dive from Aries. Still outside and Aries delivers a thunderous chop. Aries heads up top, but Perkins blocks any offensive maneuvers. Perkins with a bit of ground and pound for a change of pace. Perkins steps on Aries' face then with a nonchalant cover while dabbing. This just angers Aries who looks to attack. Perkins sneaks in a submission, releases with an uppercut, and another forearm, taking A-Double down.

Aries back up with a house of fire. Uppercut, clothesline, pendulum elbow for the near fall. Aries heads up top and tries to get the crowd behind him. He attempts a dive but lands awkwardly. Perkins takes advantage by picking the knee and applying the knee bar. Aries makes the rope. Perkins continues to work the knee. Aries fights back with a couple hay makers and they each trade shots. Perkins goes for a modified gut buster but appears to not connect correctly. Aries grabs Perkins for a belly-to-back suplex. Aries heads back up top, hits a 450, but Perkins gets a foot on the rope. Another pin attempt, Perkins out at two. Aries immediate locks in Last Chancery, but Perkins grabs the rope. Perkins wisely heads outside to regroup. Aries sells the knee as he goes outside to join him. Perkins lands a drop kick to Aries' face as he tries to re-enter. Aries blocks a Detonation Kick, rings Perkins' ears with a bell clap, and hits the Discus Five-Arm for the win.

Winner via Pinfall: Austin Aries

- After the match, Neville races to the ring to face the battered challenger to his title. Aries able to stave off the initial onslaught and lock in Last Chancery. Perkins back up and breaks up the hold and proceeds to beat down Aries. Detonation Kick from Perkins followed by Rings of Saturn from Neville. Aries is busted open and is left laying to end the episode.

