- Above is the latest promo for The New Day's WWE SmackDown arrival. As noted, the plan is to bring Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E to the blue brand once Kofi returns from his ankle injury in a few weeks.
- WWE posted this video of Tyler Breeze and Fandango visiting the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Kentucky before SmackDown earlier today. As noted, Breezango defeated The Ascension in tonight's pre-SmackDown dark match.
EXCLUSIVE: #Breezango @mmmgorgeous & @WWEFandango explored a baseball landmark, The @sluggermuseum, before #SDLive! @sluggernation pic.twitter.com/SNC6rAkzOH— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017
