Our hosts Shane McMahon and Renee Young welcome us to this week's Talking Smack. We learn that Daniel Bryan is with Brie Bella who is currently getting ready to have a baby. Renee shows off a SmackDown Live Lousiville Slugger custom bat that she received earlier in the day. She asks about the new opportunities being earned and Shane says this is the land of opportunity, mentioning Charlotte's win over Naomi to become the new SmackDown Women's Championship #1 Contender.

We welcome new WWE Championship #1 Contender Jinder Mahal, who brags that he will go on to become WWE Champion all by himself. We go to footage of the six-pack challenge from earlier in the night, showing the Bollywood Boyz holding Sami Zayn from delivering the Helluva Kick to help Jinder win the match and the contendership. He says he heard the boos and when he wins the title, he will become the new American Dream. Renee tells him he has plenty of time to prepare over the next 5 weeks as Randy Orton prepares for Bray Wyatt, and Shane wants to know what Jinder was feeling standing face to face with Randy Orton. He hesitates but says he sees fear in Randy's eyes, and that he is the future WWE Champion and American Dream.

As Jinder leaves Shane says Dusty is the American Dream, but he gets Jinder's point and puts over the land of opportunity. Renee asks what Shane thinks of Kevin Owens being the "Face of America," and Shane says that while he acknowledges his issues with KO in the past, he thinks he has enhanced his attitude and is running with the opportunity.

Our next guests Primo and Epico join us and Renee puts over their win against American Alpha earlier tonight. Primo says that this isn't a popularity contest, and Epico says they are no stranger to championships. He reminds us of their past tag team title successes, and says that anyone who isn't them is in trouble. Renee asks if being friendly is part of the job being in the WWE, and they say it's not who they are. The Shining Stars remind us of the Colon family heritage and say that Shane should know where they're coming from. Shane says it's nice that they can take the opportunity and run with it, and they say it's time to reclaim their throne before making their exit.

