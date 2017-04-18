- Above is the latest vignette for Lana's WWE SmackDown debut.

- We noted last night after RAW that WWE did not issue a Twitter poll asking fans if they enjoyed the show or not. It looks like WWE has dropped the weekly Twitter polls as they did not tweet a poll for tonight's SmackDown either.

- It appears Primo and Epico have dropped their previous gimmicks after coming to SmackDown in the "Superstar Shakeup" last week. WWE has removed mentions of The Shining Stars and the team is now being referred to as The Colons on the WWE website and social media. They defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan on tonight's SmackDown, as seen below:

