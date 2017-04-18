- Above is the latest vignette for Lana's WWE SmackDown debut.
- It appears Primo and Epico have dropped their previous gimmicks after coming to SmackDown in the "Superstar Shakeup" last week. WWE has removed mentions of The Shining Stars and the team is now being referred to as The Colons on the WWE website and social media. They defeated Chad Gable and Jason Jordan on tonight's SmackDown, as seen below:
.@WWE_Primo & @WWEEpico are NOT to be underestimated as they just made a STATEMENT in their #SDLive in-ring debut! @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ pic.twitter.com/vg7wg9wncZ— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017
