Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Some of these matches may air next week as tapings were out of order.

* Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Danny Burch. Burch got some solid offense in but Andrade picks up the win in another quick match with the hammerlock DDT, possibly called El Idolo now

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong in a good match. Kassius and Strong had control until The Authors caught Roderick doing his through-the-ropes dropkick and slammed him into the LED board on the apron. The Authors hit The Last Chapter on Ohno for the win

* Jeet Rama defeated John Skyler. This may or may not be a dark match, as neither guy had a tron video for their entrance, but commentary was being done. This was an okay match, a showcase for Jeet. The crowd got behind him chanting his name. Jeet wins with a suplex into a side slam

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode out for a promo. He said for the 2nd year in a row, he made WrestleMania weekend glorious, as he single-handedly sold out the Amway Center and allowed them all to bear witness to the biggest box office star in the business today. Roode said he snuffed out the last flame of the old NXT and that he now controls NXT. He had to watch Shinsuke last week walk to his ring and watch as every star in NXT came and celebrated him. Roode said he wasn't on that stage because he wasn't going to listen to the crap that comes out of Shinsuke's mouth. Roode said Nakamura didn't leave, Roode ran him out of NXT embarrassed after Takeover. Roode said it made him sick to listen to everyone cheer and chant while he stands here as the champ. Nobody in this arena, nobody on the stage last week belongs in Roode's NXT. Says you can either be a part of his NXT or you can hit the bricks. Hideo Itami interrupted him. Hideo and Roode go face to face and Hideo slaps Roode. Roode jawjacks at Hideo and takes his jacket off and starts yelling at Hideo, but Hideo nails the GTS and walks away. Hideo walks back into the ring and picks the belt up before tossing it at Bobby's feet

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Jack Gallagher. Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, and Wolfgang were at ringside for this match. This was a really good, fun match with nice chain wrestling to start. Good back and forth action. There was a fun sequence of monkey flips with both guys still holding hands that ends with a double two count with both guys down. Bate went for a suicide dive, but Gallagher jumped up and nailed him with a headbutt at the ropes. Gallagher landed another headbutt for a near fall. Tyler then hit his rolling kick off the ropes and then the Tyler Driver 97 for the win

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a sloppy match. Aliyah got the win for her team with a roll up

* Tye Dillinger defeated Eric Young in a Steel Cage match. Tye went for the TyeBreaker early, but Young clawed his eyes and threw him into the cage. Eric launched Tye into the cage again and pressed Tye against the cage with his boot. Both ended up crotched on the top rope and Tye slammed Eric into the cage, before tossing him into each side of it. They ended up brawling on the top of the cage, and Young hit an elbow drop off the top of the cage for a near fall. EY was busted open. Tye reversed an attempt at the wheelbarrow neck breaker into a TyeBreaker. SAnitY ran down to stop Tye from escaping but Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, and Ruby Riot ran down. Killian Dain ended up in the cage and Tye did a cross body off the cage onto Dain and Young. Tye scrambled out of the door as Alexander Wolfe climbed the cage to win. Tye celebrated with Ohno and Strong on the ramp as "Thank You Tye" chants broke out. Tye cuts a promo saying he's even with SAnitY now. Tye thanked the fans and said this isn't his first go round with WWE, and he almost lost this shot until he showed us the Perfect 10 and we took him to heights nobody saw coming. He put over NXT talent as the future and asked the audience to show them the same love, because... "We Are NXT!"

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.