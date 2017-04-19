- As noted, Jinder Mahal earned a title shot from WWE Champion Randy Orton at the May 21st Backlash pay-per-view by winning the Six-Pack Challenge on last night's SmackDown. Jinder, who won with an assist from The Bollywood Boyz, then cut a post-match promo about how Americans won't accept diversity but they will accept him as WWE Champion.
- WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University for another round of TV tapings later tonight. These should be the final tapings before NXT "Takeover: Chicago" on May 20th. Join us later around 6:30pm EST for live spoiler coverage.
- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on next Tuesday's title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi:
It took me 7 days to become the #1Contender.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 19, 2017
It will take me another 7 to become #SDLive Women's Champion. #BowDown ?? pic.twitter.com/yK2CkbWxBO
