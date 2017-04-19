- New SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger did not wrestle on last night's show after picking up wins over Aiden English and Curt Hawkins since being called up on the post-WrestleMania 33 show. Dillinger did appear in a backstage segment with Dasha Fuentes to introduce this video package.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live in Louisville, KY saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Dolph Ziggler. This was double duty for Ziggler as he worked the Six-Pack Challenge earlier in the night. Nakamura did not appear on SmackDown but WWE aired another video package to build to his TV in-ring debut.

- As noted, Jinder Mahal won the Six-Pack Challenge and became new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton thanks to an assist from The Bollywood Boyz. It appears they have dropped that gimmick and are now being called The Singh Brothers, Gurv and Harv. WWE posted this photo of the group backstage after the match:

@jindermahal has become the #1Contender to the #WWETitle with some help from the #SinghBrothers, @gurvsihra_wwe & @harvsihra_wwe! #SDLive A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

