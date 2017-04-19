- New SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger did not wrestle on last night's show after picking up wins over Aiden English and Curt Hawkins since being called up on the post-WrestleMania 33 show. Dillinger did appear in a backstage segment with Dasha Fuentes to introduce this video package.
- As noted, Jinder Mahal won the Six-Pack Challenge and became new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton thanks to an assist from The Bollywood Boyz. It appears they have dropped that gimmick and are now being called The Singh Brothers, Gurv and Harv. WWE posted this photo of the group backstage after the match:
