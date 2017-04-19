- As noted, Jinder Mahal won a six-pack challenge match on last night's episode of SmackDown to become the new #1 contender for the WWE Championship. Jinder will get his shot at WWE Backlash on May 21st. He will face the winner of the Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton match at WWE Payback on April 30th.

It was Jinder's first televised match on SmackDown since losing to El Torito on May 27, 2014 (which aired on May 30, 2014). It was his first televised victory on SmackDown since October 9, 2012, when he teamed with Heath Slater to defeat Santino Marella & Zack Ryder.

- As noted, FOX Philippines announced that it will no longer air WWE programming after failing to reach an agreement to renew their deal. WWE programming will now air on TV 5 in the Philippines starting on April 30th.

- Ring of Honor announced that former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson, f.k.a. Mr. Kennedy in WWE, will be making his ROH debut at their "Masters of Craft" event on Saturday, April 28th in Hopkins, MN. Anderson will challenge "The Villain" Marty Scurll for the ROH World Television Championship.

