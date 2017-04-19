- As seen in the video above, TMZ Sports caught up with Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley, who spoke about Shane McMahon. Bubba was asked if Shane was a good wrestler, and while Bubba said Shane isn't necessarily "in the traditional sense," Shane is great at "creating that holy sh-t moment." Bubba added that Shane is crazy and is always looking to steal the show.

Dreamer added that Shane is technically sound, citing Shane's match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33. He also said that Shane should enter the UFC because he "is a real badass" and would fare well and would choke people out or knock them out. Bubba agreed, saying that Shane is like a rabid pitbull that would fight to the death and that "you would have to kill him to beat him."

- Recently released WWE star Simon Gotch has opened his store at Pro Wrestling Tees. Gotch is now going by the name "Simon Grimm."

