- Above is video of former WWE Champion Batista being interviewed behind-the-scenes of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 movie, which comes out on May 5th. Batista talks about the movie, how his Drax the Destroyer is in the sequel, working with director James Gunn and more.
- As noted, WWE aired another SmackDown debut teaser for Lana last night but there's no word yet on when she will make her debut. Natalya tweeted this backstage photo to promote tonight's Total Divas episode and it looks like she may have revealed Lana's ring gear.
Oh hello @LanaWWE! ...just getting ready for an all new episode of #totaldivas tonight! ...... ???????? 9/8c ONLY on #E! pic.twitter.com/xvCxFTS3LP— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 19, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.