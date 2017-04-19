Within the span of just a day, UFC president Dana White spoke twice to TMZ about the much-talked-about super-fight between former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight titleholder Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports caught up with White who told them the fight was "still not close." Just a day later, they talked with White again and he said that the fight "is probably going to happen" while out in New York City.

"McGregor - Mayweather is probably going to happen," White said. "I'm focused on that, working on that. I have to start negotiation with Team Mayweather and we'll see how that goes."

Recent reports stated plans for White, Mayweather and McGregor to all meet in New York City to discuss the possibility of the fight. No word yet if that meeting actually happened.

Mayweather last competed in 2015 when he defeated Andre Berto to finish his career 49-0. McGregor won the title this past year with a finish of Eddie Alvarez.

