- As seen above, WWE has released the new entrance video for WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 85,000 interactions on Twitter with 20,000 unique authors, down from last week's 131,000 interactions and 25,000 authors. SmackDown also had 140,000 Facebook interactions with 91,000 unique authors last night, down from last week's 152,000 interactions and 85,000 authors.

- As noted, RAW announcer David Otunga is currently filming a movie titled "Katrina," which is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. He stars as edgy DEA agent James "World" Lawson. Otunga posted this video on Tuesday after brushing up on his "M-Bomb" skills. He wrote, "What to know how I'm spending my day? In "Muthaf--ka" training. It appears my @harvardlaw background has made me a bit too proper. (@lanceenichols It turns out he's family too. Small world) #KatrinaMovie #ActionHero"

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.